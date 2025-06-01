Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 3,592.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.91% of Janux Therapeutics worth $28,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,430,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $3,418,590.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,582,722.74. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,912.17. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JANX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ JANX opened at $23.71 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 3.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

