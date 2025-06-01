IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

