iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

