iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

