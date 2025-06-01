iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,160,000 after buying an additional 4,605,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,678,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,503,000 after buying an additional 74,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after buying an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $334.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

