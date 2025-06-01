iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

