iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

