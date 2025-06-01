Iowa State Bank Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

