Iowa State Bank Acquires Shares of 7,511 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

