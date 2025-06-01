Investors Research Corp Sells 143,596 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,596 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,449 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 967,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

