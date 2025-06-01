Investors Research Corp Sells 1,202 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

