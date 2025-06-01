Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $941,181.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,582.29. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,536,508. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $241.09 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

