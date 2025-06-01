Investors Research Corp Has $60,000 Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRGE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,335,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,145,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.2%

LRGE opened at $75.41 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $60.72 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.