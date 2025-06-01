Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $124.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.