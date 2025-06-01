Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 40.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 63,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,719.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 234,738 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.