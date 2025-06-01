Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 40.4% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
