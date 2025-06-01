Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $70,312.67 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.57 and a 12-month high of $180.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $35,308,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.