Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) CEO Sells $1,774,542.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $1,774,542.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,757,243.60. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CNXN opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $77.19.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.37 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 26,952.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 446.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

