Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 1,820 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.62, for a total transaction of C$61,183.49.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE:PAAS opened at C$33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.43, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$24.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.70.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -289.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.