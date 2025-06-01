Insider Selling: Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells $64,162.85 in Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 21,037 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,224.35. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LTRN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 169.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

