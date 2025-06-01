Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $3,150,226.78 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 132,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $3,150,226.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,765,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,620,495.58. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grindr Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

GRND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRND

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.