Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $3,150,226.78 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 132,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $3,150,226.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,765,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,620,495.58. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grindr Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Grindr stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $25.08.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GRND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
