Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $17.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Infosys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Infosys has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.