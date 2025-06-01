Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $17.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.48.
INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.
Infosys stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Infosys has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
