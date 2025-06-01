IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Up 32.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shot up 32.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.13). 564,669 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 437,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.85).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

About IG Design Group

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £83.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

