IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.74.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.2%
IAG stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.70 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
