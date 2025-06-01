Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 27.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded up 27.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 299,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 486,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hemostemix news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
