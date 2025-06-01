Head-To-Head Comparison: Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Aris Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $703.06 million 4.26 -$101.89 million ($0.29) -21.31 Aris Mining $560.51 million 2.00 $11.42 million $0.06 108.83

Profitability

Aris Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -18.17% -3.07% -2.11% Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70%

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Mining has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Aris Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given First Majestic Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Aris Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.