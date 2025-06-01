Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.26

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2631 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 233.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 149.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

