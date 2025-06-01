General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.00.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

