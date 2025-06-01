GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 2,691.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581,206 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 16.88% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $134,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBHF. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBHF opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.