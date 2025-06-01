GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2,535.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,736 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 465,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 201,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

