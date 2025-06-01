GAMMA Investing LLC Has $194.21 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4,414.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,550,930 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $194,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

