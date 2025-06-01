GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13,499.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134,404 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $234,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after purchasing an additional 763,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

