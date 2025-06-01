GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19,333.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,753 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.13% of Boeing worth $170,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BA opened at $207.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $212.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

