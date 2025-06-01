GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 542,605 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $133,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $145,733,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after buying an additional 329,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.17.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day moving average is $252.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.