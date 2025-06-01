GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,181,707 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $187,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

