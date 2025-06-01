Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 7.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.31% of Full Truck Alliance worth $41,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $339,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1,541.1% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 859,901 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,693,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after buying an additional 4,184,065 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

