Founders Capital Management Sells 774 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.87%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

