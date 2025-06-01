Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 33371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Foraco International Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08.

Foraco International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.