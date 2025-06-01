Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading 4.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 554,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,775,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after buying an additional 1,179,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

