Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

