Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3%
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
