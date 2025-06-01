First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $39.23. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 16,345 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,237.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

