First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $39.23. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 16,345 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0936 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
