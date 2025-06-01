First Hawaiian Bank Sells 385 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $41,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after buying an additional 528,305 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 318,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 239,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 162,460 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $108.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

