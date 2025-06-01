First Hawaiian Bank Has $724,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $122.71 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

