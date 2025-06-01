First Hawaiian Bank Has $623,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

