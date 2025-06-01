First Hawaiian Bank Has $506,000 Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $7,607,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 703.85, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

