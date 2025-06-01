Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

