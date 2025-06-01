Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $127.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

