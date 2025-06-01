Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,646 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $188.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average is $188.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.