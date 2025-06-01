Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Holdings Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

