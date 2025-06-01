Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.80. Emeren Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 158,128 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Emeren Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Emeren Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.31). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emeren Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emeren Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Emeren Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,005,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 157,388 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Articles

