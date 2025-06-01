Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.88 ($0.05), with a volume of 247,065 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 earnings per share for the current year.
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
